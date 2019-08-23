Scotland v France in Edinburgh: 8 of the best rugby pubs near Murrayfield Stadium for match day

Ahead of Scotland's second World Cup warm-up Test against France at Murrayfield on Saturday, many will be looking out for some of the best bars nearby to soak up the atmosphere.

Gregor Townsend has made 14 changes to the Scotland team after the 32-3 defeat to the French in Nice last weekend, in the hope of some major improvements.

BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

READ MORE: Scotland v France in Edinburgh: Road closures for summer test at Murrayfield

But whether or not you're placing your bets on Scotland to win this time round, here are some of the best pubs and bars near Murrayfield to visit before, during or after the game.

Murrayfield Sports Bar

Just like it says on the tin, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is the home of local sport. It’s a Hearts bar through and through but also a huge hangout for rugby fans, and shows all the games as well as being close to the stadium itself.

The bar has over 16 TV screen, two projector screens, drink promotions and 50p pool tables - you simply can’t go wrong.

22 Westfield Road, EH11 2QR - www.murrayfieldsportsbar.co.uk/



The Dunstane

Located on Edinburgh’s unofficial 'rugby mile' between Haymarket train station and the BT Murrayfield Stadium, the Dunstane has long been popular with rugby fans for its buzzing match-day atmosphere.

The hotel’s beer garden is typically decked out with gazebos and rival rugby fans washing down one of the bar’s delicious Orkney steak burgers with an ale before the big game.

4 West Coates, Haymarket, EH12 5JQ - thedunstane.com/



The Bothy

It’s a stone's throw away from Murrayfield, and so as you would expect The Bothy is never empty on match day. This popular bar in the Murrayfield Hotel and Bar shows all the big games on its screens and serves up some top notch pub grub too.

18 Corstorphine Road, EH12 6HN - themurrayfieldhotel.co.uk/food-drink/



Roseburn Bar

It’s been serving locals since the 1880s so it’s no wonder the Roseburn Bar has cemented itself as an Edinburgh institution. If you fancy a pint or two here, make sure you’re early - this bar is normally packed for big games.

1 Roseburn Terrace, EH12 5NG - www.roseburnbar.co.uk/



Diggers/ Athletic Arms

Whisky, ale and the big screen - Athletic Arms has everything a rugby fan could ever want. It’s another institution on the Edinburgh pub scene and opened its doors back in 1897. Also affectionately known as The Diggers, it’s another firm favourite with locals.

1-3 Angle Park Terrace, EH11 2JX - athleticarms.com/



Platform 5

Platform 5 can be found right across the road from Haymarket Station and is perfectly located for a pre or post-train snifter before or after the big game.

8 Clifton Terrace, EH12 5DR - www.belhavenpubs.co.uk/



The Caley Sample Room

Whether you want to talk rugby or just enjoy a craft beer, The Caley Sample Room is a top place to be. It’s a 20 minute walk from Murrayfield but worth going if you want to dissect the game afterwards.

42-58 Angle Park Terrace, EH11 2JR - www.thecaleysampleroom.co.uk/



Ryries

Sat on the doorstep of Haymarket Station, Ryries is not your tyipical train station pub.

The charming bar is a popular haunt for travelling rugby fans due to its wonderful selection of ales and warm, bustling atmosphere. Fitted out with several TV screens, fans can enjoy the rest of the rugby action before, or after, a trip to Murrayfield.

1 Haymarket Terrace, EH12 5EY - www.ryriesbar.co.uk/