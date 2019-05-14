Scottish Cup Final: These are 8 of the best family-friendly pubs for Hearts fans to visit near Hampden Park

Hearts fans young and old are set to descend on Hampden to roar on their team during the Scottish Cup final on 25 May.

It’s the first time Hearts have made it to the showpiece event since that defeat of arch rivals Hibernian in 2012, and they will be bidding to bring home the trophy again, and deny Celtic a treble treble.

With both clubs sharing the available ticket allocation from the SFA, 20,220 tickets will be available to Hearts supporters, for what is sure to be a memorable atmosphere.

And before the 3pm kick-off, the bars and bistros around the stadium are likely to be packed with supporters.

So to help plan ahead, here are some of the best family-friendly bars and restaurants around Hampden for fans to enjoy on match day - just be sure to book ahead or get there early if you want a seat!

Church on the Hill

Recently renovated, the Church on the Hill has emerged as a must-visit pub in Glasgow's South Side. And as the biggest venue close to Hampden, it’s expecting a capacity crowd on cup final day.

The family-friendly bar is hosting Hearts fans, with more than 450 already booked in, so book ahead if you want to enjoy a good pint and some delicious food in a friendly atmosphere.

Visit: 16 Algie Street, G41 3DJ: 0141 343 7569: www.churchonthehill.co.uk

The Ivory Hotel

Supporters are guaranteed a warm welcome at the Ivory Hotel, with the owner saying he already has bookings from a number of Hearts fans for the big day.

The hotel provides a great selection of food and drink, and is just a 15-minute walk from the stadium.

Visit: 2-4 Camphill Avenue,G41 3AY: 0141 636 0223: www.ivoryhotel.com

Clockwork Beer Company

Just a few minutes’ walk from Hampden, Clockwork Beer Company microbrewery bar has become a well-known haunt for football supporters and will be welcoming Hearts fans on cup final day. The bar has a special areas upstairs where kids and families can get a bite to eat, and they also have a big beer garden at the back, making it the perfect place for a pre-match drink.

Visit: 1153-1155 Cathcart Road, G42 9HB: 0141 649 0184: www.clockworkbeercompany.co.uk

The Old Smiddy

Families and fans will be welcome at the The Old Smiddy, with the well-known pit-stop on the road to Hampden providing great value grub and a pleasant atmosphere.

Bar staff will be geared up for cup final day - but supporters should be aware that no football colours will be allowed in the pub on the day.

Visit: 131 Old Castle Road, G44 5TJ: 0141 637 3284: www.greatukpubs.co.uk/theoldsmiddycathcart

The Granary

It may be a bit further out from the national stadium, but what it lacks in proximity, The Granary on Kilmarnock Road more than makes up for in its friendly service, relaxing atmosphere, great food and wide array of drinks.

There are big screens for live sport so fans can enjoy the build up in a safe atmosphere ahead of the game.

Visit: 10 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, G41 3NH: 0141 649 0594: www.thegranaryglasgow.co.uk

Mulberry St Bar/Bistro

Regarded as one of the coolest bar/bistros in the Southside of Glasgow, the Mulberry Street Bar Bistro is split 50/50 between a bar and dining area, making it the ideal place for a pre-match meal or a drink. It’s known for providing an excellent atmosphere for families.

Visit: 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AE: 0141 424 0858:

The Ball Room Sports Bar

The Ball Room is a family-friendly sports bar with delicious food, classic drinks, great music and friendly staff - and one of Glasgow's largest HD screens showing live sport.

The bar provides a warm welcome to all fans, and while they are currently fully-booked for cup final day, it would be worth checking in advance to see if any spaces have opened up.

Visit: 130 Ledard Rd, Glasgow G42 9RA: 0141 636 1944: www.ballroomscotland.com

Tinto Tapas Bar

Fans looking to take the family for a delicious bite to eat before the big game would be well advised to check out this local gem, for some authentic Spanish tapas with a Scottish twist.

Be sure to book in advance.

Visit: 138 Battlefield Rd, Glasgow G42 9JT: 0141 636 6838: www.tintotapasbar.co.uk