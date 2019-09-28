Take a look inside this Edinburgh cocktail bar named in the World's Best 100 Bars list for 2019
Edinburgh bar Panda & Sons was recently unveiled to be the only Scottish entry in the World's Best Bars 51-100 list.
The Queen Street Speakeasy bar, which is a nod to the vintage style barber shop, came in at number 77 on the list, with the other six UK bars included on this half of the list all from London. The World's Best 50 will be unveiled at a ceremony in London on October 3rd. In the meantime, take a look inside Panda & Sons...
1. Vintage
The exterior of Panda & Sons resembles a vintage style barber shop.