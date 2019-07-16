These 7 Edinburgh cocktail bars ranked among the top 50 in the UK
Each year, Top 50 Cocktail Bars releases its guide to the best places to grab yourself a cocktail in the UK.
These are all the Edinburgh bars that have been included in the 2019 list.
1. Bramble
Bramble boasts a classic decor of stripped bare brick walls, leather armchairs and menus that have been bound in old books. According to the guide, Bramble shows "what high-end creative cocktails should look like." 16A Queen St.
You'll find this cocktail bar in an old Victorian pump house, and they use this unique location to their advantage, combining the historic atmosphere of Edinburgh's Old Town with modern day cocktails. 9 Advocate's Cl.
The popularity of hidden bars has only grown over the years and you can't talk about an Edinburgh secret bar without talking about Panda & Sons. A barber shop exterior is all part of their prohibition-style disguise. 79 Queen St.