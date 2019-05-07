These pubs in Edinburgh all boast an interesting history and claim to be haunted by a spirit or two

These are 7 of the most haunted pubs in Edinburgh

Believed to be one of the most haunted locations in the world, Edinburgh is home to its fair share of spooky hangouts.

Should you fancy a spot of ghost hunting with your next tipple, these seven pubs in the capital all boast an interesting history and claim to be haunted by a spirit or two.

1. The Banshee Labyrinth

Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, the venue is reportedly occupied by the ghost of Lord Nicol Edwards, with spooky occurrences including blood curdling screams and drinks flying off tables and smashing into walls.
2. The White Hart Inn

Home to a cellar which dates back to 1516, this is one of the oldest pubs in the city and has plenty of unusual tales from its history, including unexplained bangs, slamming doors and ghostly forms.
3. The Starbar

This bar has a clause in its lease forbidding the removal of a human skull from their premises for fear of the consequences. Incidents for moving it include a shooting, a fire and a mysterious flooding.
4. Tolbooth Tavern

Serving as a police station and prison during its life, this pub is said to be haunted by the evil spirit of a man held prisoner. Employees report drinks and picture frames being thrown and hearing children's voices and footsteps.
