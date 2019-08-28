How many of these pubs have you been to?

These are the 15 best pubs in Edinburgh according to 2019 Google reviews

With the Festival and Fringe done and dusted for another year, why not check out the best pubs in Edinburgh? You might even be able to get a seat.

This is what the reviews on Google had to say about the city’s top bars.

"Great wee Irish pub with good music and great atmosphere. Will definitely be back. Quality pint of Guinness." 4.3/5 star rating. 9b Victoria Street, EH1 2HE

1. Finnegans Wake

"Great wee Irish pub with good music and great atmosphere. Will definitely be back. Quality pint of Guinness." 4.3/5 star rating. 9b Victoria Street, EH1 2HE
Finnegans Wake
other
Buy a Photo
"This bar is excellent fun. Always full of characters creating a great atmosphere, the selection of beer and spirits is first class. Stop if on your way from The Grassmarket." 4.6/5 star rating. 80 W Bow, EH1 2HH

2. The Bow Bar

"This bar is excellent fun. Always full of characters creating a great atmosphere, the selection of beer and spirits is first class. Stop if on your way from The Grassmarket." 4.6/5 star rating. 80 W Bow, EH1 2HH
The Bow Bar
other
Buy a Photo
"Great pub right near the Castle and Royal Mile. Fantastic beer and Scotch selection in a fun, casual, and lively atmosphere. It's off the beaten path which makes it a great find." 4.5/5 star rating. 9 Advocates Cl, EH1 1ND

3. The Devils Advocate

"Great pub right near the Castle and Royal Mile. Fantastic beer and Scotch selection in a fun, casual, and lively atmosphere. It's off the beaten path which makes it a great find." 4.5/5 star rating. 9 Advocates Cl, EH1 1ND
The Devils Advocate
other
Buy a Photo
"Great little pub tucked away in an alley. The staff are friendly. Note that there is limited outdoor seating but plenty of space inside (downstairs)." 4.5/5 star rating. 7 James Court, 493 Lawnmarket, EH1 2PB

4. Jolly Judge

"Great little pub tucked away in an alley. The staff are friendly. Note that there is limited outdoor seating but plenty of space inside (downstairs)." 4.5/5 star rating. 7 James Court, 493 Lawnmarket, EH1 2PB
Jolly Judge
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4