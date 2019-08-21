These places are giving away free cocktails in Edinburgh this weekend - here's how you can get one

With the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in full swing and Edinburgh Cocktail Week on the horizon, why not enjoy a free cocktail this weekend?

These are the six venues in Edinburgh that are giving away free cocktails, and how to get your hands on them.

Free cocktails

This Sunday (25 August), That Boutique-y Gin Company has teamed up with six venues across Edinburgh to give away a Pineapple Mule cocktail.

The cocktail is made from their spit-roasted pineapple gin.

How to claim

The free cocktails are only available to the first 30 people that show up and in order to claim, you must be wearing either pineapple themed clothing or pineapple body art.

The bars

These are the bars that you can claim a free cocktail from on Sunday:

- Rosehip, 43 Rose Street

- Dirty Dicks, 159 Rose Street

- Malones, 242 Morrison Street

- Miss Woos, 7 Bernard Street

- Brewhemia, 1A Market Street

- Hemingsways, 1 Commercial Street

Terms and conditions

As to be expected with promotions like these, there are some rules and regulations in place:

Only available to the first 30 people that show up in accordance with the dress code

One drink per person

Only available on August 25

Bartenders still have the right to refuse service to individuals in accordance with their policies

Cocktails in Edinburgh

If you’re in the cocktail mood this weekend and one just simply isn’t enough, why not check out what else Edinburgh has to offer?

Seven of Edinburgh’s very own cocktail bars made it into the list of top cocktail bars in the UK.

On top of that, Edinburgh has it’s very own week dedicated to cocktails called Edinburgh Cocktail Week which is making its way to the city in September - you can preorder your wristband now to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action.