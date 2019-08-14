The price of a pint varies a lot across Scotland. (Picture: Shutterstock)

This is how much a pint costs in each of Scotland’s major towns and cities

The price of a pint in Scotland varies a lot, depending on whether you’re drinking in a fancy cocktail bar in Edinburgh or a traditional watering hole in Perth.

Data comes from Finder.com and the numbers are based on data from cost of living sites Expatistan and Numbeo as of 29 July 2019.

In Perth the average price of a pint is 3.07gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)

1. Perth

In Perth the average price of a pint is 3.07gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
In Dundee, the average price of a pint is 3.29gbp. (Picture: Shuttestock)

2. Dundee

In Dundee, the average price of a pint is 3.29gbp. (Picture: Shuttestock)
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
In Aberdeen the average price of a pint is 3.60gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)

3. Aberdeen

In Aberdeen the average price of a pint is 3.60gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
0
Buy a Photo
In Inverness the average price of a pint is 3.62gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)

4. Inverness

In Inverness the average price of a pint is 3.62gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2