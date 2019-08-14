This is how much a pint costs in each of Scotland’s major towns and cities
The price of a pint in Scotland varies a lot, depending on whether you’re drinking in a fancy cocktail bar in Edinburgh or a traditional watering hole in Perth.
Data comes from Finder.com and the numbers are based on data from cost of living sites Expatistan and Numbeo as of 29 July 2019.
1. Perth
In Perth the average price of a pint is 3.07gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
other
2. Dundee
In Dundee, the average price of a pint is 3.29gbp. (Picture: Shuttestock)
Shutterstock
other
3. Aberdeen
In Aberdeen the average price of a pint is 3.60gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
0
4. Inverness
In Inverness the average price of a pint is 3.62gbp. (Picture: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock
other
View more