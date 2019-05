Following the announcement that Empire Bingo was to be turned into a huge new Wetherspoon pub, we took it upon ourselves to find out the ratings for each one already in Edinburgh, and here they are:

1. Foot of the Walk This pub in Leith, on Constitution Street, was rated 3.5 stars on TripAdvisor by customers.

2. The Playfair At the top of Leith Walk and in the Omni Centre, The Playfair was rated 3.5 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

3. The Caley Picture House This former cinema on Lothian Road was rated 4 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

4. The Alexander Graham Bell The popular pub on George Street was rated 4 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

