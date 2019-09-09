This is why a mysterious and unusual newsstand will be popping up in Edinburgh

An invitation has been issued to the 'curious' people of Edinburgh who wish to 'escape the conventional'.

The ‘Not-so-normal-Newsstand’ will be encouraging visitors to 'embrace the delectable' when it pops up at the New Register House on Register Street later in September.

This is why you may see this rather unusal newsstand in Edinburgh

It is part of the series of ‘Portals to the Peculiar’ hosted by Hendrick’s Gin, offering 'a platform to depart from this monotony of routine and access the curious character present within us all'.

Hendrick’s say it has created an immersive experience to break up the dreary broadcasts, taking guests beyond the obvious by inspiring moments of delightful peculiarity.

The seemingly regular ‘Newspaper Stand’ reveals a not-so conventional world and those curious enough to step over the threshold will be transported from the hum drum and the expected – into a marvellous moment of whimsical oddity infused with rose and cucumber. All with the promise of a delectable and refreshing taste of a Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic, of course.

Hendrick’s Gin Ambassador Tim Pryde commented: “Things are rarely what they seem in our unusual world of Hendrick’s Gin and our Edinburgh Newspaper Stand will provide a moment away from the mundanity and dreary news, into a world more peculiar. Curious? Join us for an unconventionally captivating and uniquely Hendrick’s experience – one that’s oddly infused with rose and cucumber, of course.”

Designed to mesmerise and inspire, the Newspaper Stand can be found by the curious in Edinburgh for three days from Friday 13 – Saturday 14 September.

If you are wishing to be whisked away to the delectable, book your complimentary ticket on via the online portal HERE.

Guests must be over the age of 18 and will be asked for ID on entry.

