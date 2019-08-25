Wetherspoons pub shut until further notice as 'strongly smelling water' leaking on roof of Waverly station

The Booking Office has been shut until further notice after 'strong smelling water' was found to be leaking on to the roof of Waverly station

The Wetherspoons, on Waverly Bridge, has a notice on its window stating it is closed until further notice.

According to one source, the pub has been leaking "strongly smelling water" on to the roof of Waverly station since Thursday.

The pub has had plumbers in to look at the issue but after reopening earlier today, it was forced to shut again as Waverly staff noticed the leak had continued.

The Evening News understands the source of the leak is not clear but could be connected to all of the business' pipes as it gets worse when water is running.

There is a worry that the water could come from the toilets due to the smell.

Wetherspoons were contacted for comment.