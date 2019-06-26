What to expect from the elrow Town music festival in Edinburgh

Having grown from a small party at warehouse venue Row 14 near Barcelona in 2010, Elrow has evolved into the world’s most surreal electronic music party brands, promising entertainment on another level to thousands of people each year.

More than 10,000 festival goers are expected to attend Edinburgh’s first elrow Town next month when it comes to the Royal Highland Centre, with a stellar line up of DJs and dance acts.

Headlining the day-long event is Liverpool’s DJ duo CamelPhat, best known for their 2017 Grammy award-winning single Cola.

They will be joined by legendary duo Basement Jaxx as well as house and techno icons Paco Osuna and Joris Voorn, among the 20 plus DJs.

But what makes the event truly stand out from the rest is its psychedelic and fully-immersive focus organised by a dedicated and highly-experienced team.

They have created “experiences of spectacle, music and happiness” across more than 33 countries and 65 cities, making elrow a favourite for ravers in Ibiza and crowds at world-famous festivals.

The event’s founders, the Arnau family, are the sixth generation of a party and entertainment-planning ancestry which can be traced back to 1845, when Jose Satorres established the Café Josepet in Fraga, in the north of Spain, which quickly became a large social club.

Throughout the generations, the family has brought the fiesta spirit to the party by setting up discos, venues and events across the world.

Freddie Norris, elrow’s UK bookings and marketing manager, explains: “Elrow Town is a very visual and experiential show that has a soundtrack of dance, techno and house music.

“It is a fun party and we are not trying to be too serious, so there are lots of silly outfits and costumes and we want people to be having fun and a good time at this event that they won’t forget.”

With the main-stage theme of “Singermorning” – which translates from the Spanish word cantamañanas, used to describe a wacky and eccentric person – it certainly will be memorable.

Singermorning will include countless inflatables, huge puppets, fancy dress all-round and hundreds of performers, bouncing balls and stilt walkers.

The main stage, meanwhile, will comprise a 10-metre high mansion with four storeys and several rooms, from which the DJs will perform as each section of the house lights up as the show goes on before the much-anticipated confetti drop.

The Absolut Pink Cathedral, which highly successful at last year’s London event, is a flamboyant part of elrow Town, featuring disco music and adding even more colour and outlandish characters to the mix.

Future DJ stars can be spotted at the Wunderground Rescue Stage, a DJ booth converted from an ambulance.

“The festival has been running in London for 3 years and this is the third year now,” adds Norris.

“Elrow has been in the UK for about five years and has grown very rapidly across the UK and a lot of the shows have sold out almost instantly.

“This is a bigger scale festival we are doing in Edinburgh and with it being summer, it is likely to appeal to the whole of Scotland as people can travel to the venue easily.

“It’s going to be a really big show and quite a spectacle, so I’d encourage people to come along and check the town out.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.elrow.com

Elrow in numbers

- 1.8 million attendees

- 33 countries

- 65 cities

- 25 tonnes of confetti

- 800 DJs

- 150+ stilt walkers

- 2,000+ actors

- 60,000+inflatables