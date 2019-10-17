20 of the best places for lunch in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor reviews

These are the 20 best lunch spots in Edinburgh – as reviewed by locals and tourists alike on TripAdvisor.
1. Ostara, Coburg Street
Ostara on Coburg Street comes out top for lunch cafes in Edinburgh, with one reviewer especially recommending their hand-made ramen and smoked haddock.
Photo: Google
Copyright:
2. Fortuna Coffee Bar, Queen Street
Walk up to the beautiful purple blossoms surrounding the doorway and enter a magical experience filled with croissants and cappuccinos, reads one rather poetic - and glowing - review of Fortuna.
Photo: Cameron Alan/Fortuna Coffee Bar
Copyright:
3. Tani Modi, Hanover Street
Lots of reviewers say the food is excellent at Tani Modi, including one diner who called the cafe a hidden gem and said they thoroughly enjoyed their soup and wrap.
Photo: Google
Copyright:
4. Polentoni, Easter Road
I have just had lunch with a friend in this beautiful place and everything was excellent, said one diner at the Italian Polentoni. They added that the food was very authentic too.
Photo: Google
Copyright: