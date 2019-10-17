Best lunch spots in Edinburgh

20 of the best places for lunch in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor reviews

Looking for somewhere to stop off in the city for a quick bite to eat?

By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 17:00 pm
These are the 20 best lunch spots in Edinburgh – as reviewed by locals and tourists alike on TripAdvisor.

1. Ostara, Coburg Street

Ostara on Coburg Street comes out top for lunch cafes in Edinburgh, with one reviewer especially recommending their hand-made ramen and smoked haddock.

Photo: Google

2. Fortuna Coffee Bar, Queen Street

Walk up to the beautiful purple blossoms surrounding the doorway and enter a magical experience filled with croissants and cappuccinos, reads one rather poetic - and glowing - review of Fortuna.

Photo: Cameron Alan/Fortuna Coffee Bar

3. Tani Modi, Hanover Street

Lots of reviewers say the food is excellent at Tani Modi, including one diner who called the cafe a hidden gem and said they thoroughly enjoyed their soup and wrap.

Photo: Google

4. Polentoni, Easter Road

I have just had lunch with a friend in this beautiful place and everything was excellent, said one diner at the Italian Polentoni. They added that the food was very authentic too.

Photo: Google

Page 1 of 5