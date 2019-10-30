20 of the best spots for fish and chips in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor reviews

But where’s best to stop for fish and chips in Edinburgh? These are the 20 best spots in the city according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Bertie's Restaurant & Bar, Victoria Street
Best fish and chips in Edinburgh - reads the title of one glowing review of Bertie’s. The reviewer went on to say that it was: fresh and hot and plenty of it.
Photo: Ian Rutherford / JP
2. The World's End, High Street
Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the best fish and chips in Edinburgh can be found on High Street at The World’s End. Several five-star reviews mention the delicious fish and chips as well as the vegetarian version.
Photo: Google
3. The Doric, Market Street
Over on Market Street, diners also loved the fish and chips at The Doric, which ranks third for the classic British dish on TripAdvisor. One reviewer called the fish and chips wonderful.
Photo: Google
4. Doctors, Forrest Road
Don’t be fooled - this pub has nothing to do with scary waiting rooms, but everything to do with great fish and chips. Great food and service - reads one five-star review of Doctors.
Photo: Google
