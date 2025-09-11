Edinburgh's best commuter towns 2025: The 12 best places to live just outside of Edinburgh

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 17:40 BST

Where are Edinburgh’s best commuter towns in 2025? We take a look.

Buying in Edinburgh can be expensive and with the recent scrapping of peak rail fares, commuting to the city has suddenly become cheaper than it was this time last year. If affordable living, coupled with good schools, great amenities but with the option to get to the city quickly sounds appealing, then these towns might be for you.

There are historic towns that offer up great living at a fraction of the cost of Edinburgh city centre and coastal retreats that are perfect for those who love to be by the sea.

Keep reading for 12 of the best commuter towns near Edinburgh in 2025.

Right on the outskirts of Edinburgh, it has brilliant views of the Forth and lots of great walks along the waterfront.

1. Queensferry

Right on the outskirts of Edinburgh, it has brilliant views of the Forth and lots of great walks along the waterfront. | Canva/Getty Images

Edinburgh is easily accessible from Inverkeithing by train.

2. Inverkeithing

Edinburgh is easily accessible from Inverkeithing by train. | Google Maps

Great motorway and rail links make Linlithgow a great commuting option.

3. Linlithgow

Great motorway and rail links make Linlithgow a great commuting option. | Frame Focus Capture Photography Photo: Shahbaz Majeed

Bathgate benefits from regular trains to the capital, with the M8 nearby as well.

4. Bathgate

Bathgate benefits from regular trains to the capital, with the M8 nearby as well. | LDR Photo: LDR

