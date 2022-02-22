The tourist industry has had a torrid time of it over the last two years – with constantly-changing Covid restrictions forcing hotels to close, travel bans limiting foreign visitors, and social distancing rules slashing bar and restaurant capacities.
But developers are still backing Edinburgh to return to its status as a prime destination for travellers, with a large number of multi-million-pound hotels in the pipeline.
They are not always welcome developments for residents, who have opposed some of the planning applications.
Aside from those being built as part of wider developments at Haymarket, Waverley and Fountainbridge, there are a number of eye-catching stand-alone hotels set to enter the pages of the Capital’s guidebooks.
Here are 10 highlighted by development website www.skyscrapercity.com.
