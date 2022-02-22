The tourist industry has had a torrid time of it over the last two years – with constantly-changing Covid restrictions forcing hotels to close, travel bans limiting foreign visitors, and social distancing rules slashing bar and restaurant capacities.

But developers are still backing Edinburgh to return to its status as a prime destination for travellers, with a large number of multi-million-pound hotels in the pipeline.

They are not always welcome developments for residents, who have opposed some of the planning applications.

Aside from those being built as part of wider developments at Haymarket, Waverley and Fountainbridge, there are a number of eye-catching stand-alone hotels set to enter the pages of the Capital’s guidebooks.

Here are 10 highlighted by development website www.skyscrapercity.com.

1. 12-14 Picardy Place Planners have approved this project to refurbished the B-listed former townhouses dating back to 1809 and turn them into a 67 room hotel with restaurant and bar. Photo: Morgan Architects Photo Sales

2. W Hotel The 214-rooms W Hotel, on the New Town's James Craig Walk, is expected to be completed by summer 2023 and will also include a restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, and a 39-room aparthotel in the adjoining tenement building. Photo: Jestico + Whiles, LDN Architects Photo Sales

3. Virgin Hotel The £85million Virgin Hotel, being created in the historic India Buildings on Victoria Street, will have 225 rooms, restaurants and bars, and is expected to open this year. Photo: ICA Photo Sales

4. Tribute Portfolio Hotel Planners approved the £50million project to transform the former Debenham's building on Princes Street into a 207-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel, complete with a spa, restaurant and rooftop bar. It's expected to be completed by 2024. Photo: ICA Photo Sales