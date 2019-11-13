Edinburgh store closures

10 Edinburgh shops that have closed down in recent years

It’s no secret that Edinburgh’s High Street has been in decline for the past few years.

By Sarah Wilson
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 5:00 pm

A study by finance experts PwC said there had been a total of 68 shop closures in the Capital during 2018, with just 36 openings to off-set the losses. These are some of the most memorable losses over the past few years.

1. BHS, Princes Street

Princes’ Street lost its BHS in 2016 when the company went into administration and left thousands out of a job.

Photo: Andrew O'Brien

2. Ripping Records, South Bridge

The popular Ripping Records on South Bridge closed its doors in 2016 after 41 years of trading when owner John Richardson decided to retire.

Photo: Ian Rutherford

3. House of Fraser, Princes Street

After more than 60 years in operation, House of Fraser in Edinburgh’s West End closed its doors in 2018.

Photo: © kim traynor (cc-by-sa/2.0)

4. Jenners Toy shop, Princes Street

A legendary institution to many, Jenners Toy Shop closed for good in 2019.

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

