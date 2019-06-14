10 must-visit beer shops in Edinburgh

Beer is more popular than ever, but with so many places to buy it in Edinburgh, knowing where to begin can be daunting.
Here are some of the best specialist beer shops in the capital to get you started.
1. Great Grog Bottle Shop
Great Grog Bottle Shop is an award winning drinks merchant and their beer selection is huge. In 2018, they boasted over 420 different beers - from all over the world to an unbeatable selection of Scottish beers too.
Bottle Baron state that they have curated "some of the best artisanal drinks on offer in the UK." Reviews for the shop follow a similar pattern - that this is the place to go for beers you wouldn't be able to find anywhere else.
An independent beer merchant, The Beer Hive pride themselves on a huge selection of locally brewed beers, as well as from all over the world. They provide beer that's been bottled on their premises, straight from the "kegerator".
Topping the list of Edinburgh beer shops on RateBeer is Salt Horse Beer Shop. Offering the option to drink in or take away, Salt Horse has every beer you could ever want, including fruity beers, gluten-free and even non-alcoholic.