6 of the best summer jobs available in Edinburgh this year

Searching for a summer job can be a tedious and frustrating experience especially when you are looking for something a little bit different.

In Edinburgh, however, there are plenty of jobs available for those searching so here are some of the best for students and teenagers looking to earn some cash during their summer holiday.

Ice cream shop assistant

Who doesn’t love ice cream, and who doesn’t love the seaside? This job is perfect for anyone looking to get away from the city life and escape to the coast for the summer.

Alandas Gelato in North Berwick is hiring for a shop assistant and are specifically looking for part time or summer candidates.

Adventure play assistant

Want to relive the long summers spent playing outside as a kid? How about this position with Almond Valley Heritage Trust?

The centre is looking for someone who loves the outdoors and enjoys getting their hands dirty. You have to be “practically minded, good at organising and constructing things” and have the authority and maturity to ensure things never get out of hand.

The job is full time and lasts from mid-June to the end of August working shifts of five days per week.

Distillery tour guide

Fan of gin? How about this role from Pickering’s Gin Distillery? The company is looking for tour guides over the summer to help keep up with the demand for distillery tours and are looking for somebody with “excellent work ethic and the hunger to prove themselves in an exciting and dynamic industry”.

The job pays £18,000 pro rata for 20 hours a week work during August, and hours available in July as well.

Tour guide at the Real Mary King’s Close

Another tour guide opportunity at The Real Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh for those who have the skills to tell stories using a mix of expert knowledge and humour.

The experience is particularly looking for tour guides who can perform in Spanish, and for £8.31 an hour, the money is good for a summer job.

Festival jobs

If you are a fan of the Fringe there can be no better way of experiencing it than working the festival. The Fringe itself has many jobs in its central office and its media team among others, while venues and performers will hire people to be street team members and bar staff for the whole month.

Summer camp tutor

Working with kids can be a fantastic and fulfilling experience, and what better way to spend your summer than helping young children learn English through games, songs and arts and crafts in Italy.

BELL (Beyond English Language Learning) are looking for tutors at their summer camp to lead songs, games and activites in a fun and engaging manner.

It’s full bed and board with a salary of €440 a week after tax every two weeks