Abrdn confirms talks over potential acquisition of Interactive Investor - but analysts not totally convinced

The Scottish organisation, formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, said it is in discussions with private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co, Interactive Investor’s owner, and was commenting after media speculation. It had been reported that a transaction worth about £1.5 billion was being negotiated.

Abrdn today added: "There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction and a further announcement by the company will be made as and when appropriate.”

Abrdn is eyeing Interactive Investor, which has assets under administration of about £55 billion, and 400,000-plus customers. Picture: contributed.

However, the potential deal is not being viewed entirely positive by analysts – with David McCann, James Hamilton, and Kim Bergoe of Numis saying they have “mixed feelings” about it.

“We want to like this deal as, ignoring valuation/our concerns, we consider that it represents a sensible strategic step, by pivoting the group towards a growth part of the industry and one where we see lots of structural attractions,” they commented.

"We think this is a better way of investing shareholder money than on another mid-size asset-management acquisition, likely driven solely by cost-synergy potential, in an industry under pressure.

"However, we think our reservations are not immaterial. In the short term, for prudence and until we are convinced otherwise, we consider this deal a way of turning £1.5bn of shareholder capital into £1.2bn of value (20 per cent haircut), reflecting our reservations/risks of dissynergies.”

As a result, they have cut their Abrn target price to 387p from 401p – but stressed that their recommendation on the firm “very much remains a buy”.

Abrdn, whose current branding was revealed in April, said that as of June 30 this year its investments business manages £456.bn on behalf of individuals, governments, pension funds, insurers, companies, charities and foundations, while Abrdn plc has more than 1 million shareholders.

Interactive Investor says it is the UK's top flat-fee investment investment platform, and saw its foundations laid in 1995. Milestones since then include acquiring Alliance Trust Savings in June 2019, and it currently has assets under administration approaching £55bn, more than 400,000 customers, and in excess of a million users.

