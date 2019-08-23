Agency and bank team up for youth initiative

An Edinburgh-based development agency is taking a key role in a global bank’s multi-million-pound initiative to solve pressing social issues affecting young people.

The Challenges Group, which has offices in six countries in sub-Saharan Africa, has teamed up with Standard Chartered in Uganda to deliver a key youth employability programme under its Futuremakers initiative.

The “Youth-to-Work” initiative will offer the chance to work with small and medium-sized enterprises in Kampala.

Challenges Group director Neil Fleming commented at the launch today: “We are taking Challenges’ considerable experience of delivering development and business-growth projects, combining it with our on-the-ground knowledge and networks in Kampala and the UK to provide an initiative that will help 40 firms and young people directly, while also acting as a catalyst for wider growth within Kampala’s business community and supporting hundreds of university students.

Each of these young adults will also be provided additional training so they can then take their knowledge, experience and new-found expertise and share it with hundreds of other ambitious young Ugandans who will be entering the labour market in the years ahead.”

Standard Chartered's Albert Saltson said the Futuremakers programme "aims to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow through programmes focused on three pillars - education, employability and entrepreneurship".