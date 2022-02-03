Alternative funder hires 'hugely experienced' finance specialist to head new Edinburgh operation

Scots-born Brian Machray joins the alternative funder from Allied Irish Bank where he headed up a division specialising in finance for manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Based in Edinburgh, Machray will be working with his network of industry groups, finance brokers and introducers to provide funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the whole of Scotland.

During his career, he has worked in the UK and Australia, delivering acquisition, property, and infrastructure finance on behalf of companies including Westpac, Bank of Scotland and Clydesdale Bank.

Brian Machray and Nick Smith of Reward Finance Group.

This will be the third new office Reward has opened in just over six months, as it ramps up its regional coverage, having already launched in Birmingham and London, adding to its established offices in Leeds and Manchester.

Group managing director Nick Smith said: “The success of regional offices is having experienced funders and well-connected people in place, and Brian has both in abundance.

“He appreciates the ‘can do’ way we support SMEs and the way we have simplified our lending products to just two to quickly meet their needs. We are therefore looking forward to introducing our unique approach to funding across Scotland.”

Machray said: “Reward Finance has a unique product suite that is perfectly suited to fill the funding gaps left by high street and challenger banks.

“It has become extremely difficult for well-run SMEs to attract finance in various sectors throughout Scotland, particularly in manufacturing, industrials and niche property finance sub sectors.

“I strongly believe that the product offering and seamless funding process provides an ideal solution for many SMEs who have found it difficult to gain traction to funding lines in the current climate.

“We are ideally placed to assist the many SMEs out there who have excellent businesses but are struggling to access the funds to grow their businesses,” he added.

Genfin Holdings is a South Africa-based investment holding company and is the main shareholder of Reward Finance Group, which lends from £50,000 across every sector in the market.

