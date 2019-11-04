Amazon taking huge site next to Queensferry Crossing

An aerial view of the Queensferry One site. Picture: Contributed

The firm is taking space at the £250 million Queensferry One development at Rosyth, in the shadow of the three bridges over the Forth.

The overall site spans 120 acres occupying what is described as an “inspiring south-facing waterfront location”. It will being together some 800,000 square feet of industrial, manufacturing and logistics warehouses, further retail space and a 120-bed hotel, as part of a local development plan.

William McAlister of site owner Scarborough Muir Group said: “Despite recent market turbulence as a result of Brexit, Queensferry One is experiencing good levels of enquiries which is testament to its exceptionally strong strategic location.

Internet giant Amazon, which is already a major employer in Scotland, is taking four acres at the Rosyth site. Picture: John Devlin

“Attracting a premier distribution operation like Amazon to Queensferry One underlines its excellent location from a connectivity perspective. However, the development is also ideal for industrial, manufacturing, energy, data and storage, financial, TMT [technology, media and telecoms], or waterside port sectors.”

Ross Jubin of Scarborough International Properties added: “This is the start of a new era for Queensferry One. The Amazon deal is the start of what we see as a very active period of new developments within Rosyth, and the group is now considering speculative development and is in the final stages of progressing a major pre-let.”

Amazon already operates a huge distribution centre just a few miles away in Dunfermline.