Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance and SingularityNET appoint David Taylor as CMO amid quest to deliver open-source AGI

The Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, the world’s largest open-source initiative advancing decentralised artificial general intelligence (AGI) and ultimately, artificial superintelligence (ASI), and SingularityNET have appointed David Taylor as their new Chief Marketing Officer.

In this strategic leadership role, David will lead global marketing efforts, working closely with product, communications, and ecosystem teams to deliver initiatives that elevate its mission and accelerate adoption across emerging markets and developer communities. His appointment comes as the ASI Alliance marks its first anniversary, a pivotal moment in its journey towards an ambitious new phase of growth and innovation.

David is a standout marketing leader whose career bridges the worlds of crypto, AI, and emerging technologies. He has launched large-scale growth campaigns and events across continents, shaped high-performing, mission-driven teams, and consistently delivered at the intersection of strategy and execution. He’s a frequent speaker on the evolving role of marketing in Web3, advocating for a strong focus on education, leadership, and responsible innovation.

Previously, he served and drove significant positive change as Chief Marketing Officer for the Cardano Foundation; unifying brand, marketing, PR and comms strategies for the Cardano Foundation, the Cardano blockchain and actively participating in the global ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome David and his global marketing experience to the ASI Alliance,” said Dr Ben Goertzel, CEO of the ASI Alliance and CEO and Chief Scientist at SingularityNET. “His leadership in navigating the evolving crypto, AI and Web3 ecosystems will be invaluable as we execute the next phases of our roadmap toward beneficial decentralized AGI and ASI.”

David will lead the talented marketing team, working closely withFetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocoland CUDOS, four of the most prominent decentralised AI and Web3 organisations that came together under the ASI Alliance. United by a shared token economy and open governance model, the Alliance is committed to ensuring AGI development remains democratic, transparent, and free from centralised control.

“As we move forward to roll out one after another decentralized AI product and build our user base as we move toward our ambitious AGI goals, David will play a critical role in helping us tell our story clearly, credibly and globally,” Goertzel added.

Commenting on his appointment, David said: “With the work the ASI is doing, we’re not just researching and building technology; we’re shaping the future of intelligence itself. That demands marketing with meaning. I’m excited to help elevate the ASI Alliance’s mission by connecting with developers, communities and institutions worldwide through strategy, storytelling and trust. In a world flooded with noise, relevance and purpose will continue to set us apart.”