B&M launches gin cocktails: flavours, how much they cost and where to get them

With summer right round the corner, B&M has the perfect thing in store for your next sunny BBQ

Budget retailer B&M has announced a new range of gin cocktails in tins - and they cost just 89p each.

Sharing the news on their Facebook page, the store wrote, “We’ve got a great range of pre-mixed cans in stores right now, ideal for the warm weather (when it returns!)”

Which flavours are available?

The cocktails come in three flavours, including a classic gin and diet tonic for those who prefer the traditional combination.

Up next is a pink gin and tonic - the perfect summer refreshment.

Third on the list is a new rhubarb gin and ginger ale combination.

How much are they?

With other retailers selling their pre-mixed gin drinks for upwards of £1, B&M’s come in at less than 90p per can.

Where are they available?

The tins have been launched by B&M nationwide, although some stores do not sell alcohol.

Check with your local branch to see if they stock the pre-mixed cans.