Babcock looks to take on 500 workers after vast new Rosyth facility completes

The jobs drive for the company’s Type 31 frigate programme was announced as local MP Douglas Chapman, employees, industry representatives, local school children and trade unions gathered to witness a “topping out” ceremony at the new facility.

The event included a demonstration of two 125-tonne gantry cranes, which will be used to assemble the new naval warships.

Babcock said the initial recruitment drive would include a variety of trades such as welders, fabricators and mechanical and electrical fitters as well as production support operatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Babcock Venturer Building in Rosyth, pictured on St Andrew's Day. Picture: Peter Devlin

The announcement sees the 500 new roles contribute towards the direct workforce which will peak at the height of the programme at some 1,250 people across the UK, while supporting a similar number in the extended supply chain.

Further opportunities will include operations production management, quality and planning, the company added.

Will Erith, chief executive of Babcock Marine, said: “The Venturer Building... builds on our exceptional heritage in Scotland, delivering a very real step change in capacity and capability for modern UK shipbuilding.

“From the start of this programme we’ve been focusing on prosperity, supporting both the UK and local economies and so it is great we are also announcing 500 new roles on the same day who will directly support the Type 31 programme.

“This moment demonstrates further progress in the programme and adds to the significant investment over the last decade at our facilities in Rosyth; bringing advancements and efficiencies into manufacturing, build and assembly processes.”

A message from the Editor: