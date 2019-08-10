Broxburn concrete specialist to solidify growth after funding boost

A West Lothian-based on-site mixed concrete firm whose range of high-profile projects includes the panda and tiger enclosures at Edinburgh Zoo is aiming to open a second depot after securing a six-figure funding deal.

Fleximix was established by Paul Hunter in 2012, supplying to domestic and trade customers in the Central Belt, and is on track to turn over £1 million in its current financial year.

It also intends to grow staff to up to 14 from ten currently by the end of 2019 as well as extend its geographic range.

Hunter told The Scotsman that the Broxburn-based business has recently secured a £220,000 funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) unit Lombard, a longstanding backer of the business, to buy a volumetric concrete mixer – bringing its total of such vehicles to four.

The American-designed mixer combines concrete on-site and offers greater efficiencies than traditional ready-mix “drum” mixers, for example offering the exact amount of concrete required, while customers only pay for the concrete they use, with no wastage or disposal charges.

“We’ve got a very firm hold on our market in Edinburgh,” Hunter said, who said a second depot at a location to be determined is on the cards.

Fleximix is a 24/7 operation and other high-profile projects under its belt in Edinburgh include Murrayfield, Tynecastle and Meadowbank stadia, several city-centre retail units, Edinburgh Airport, the renovation of Calton Hill, and 1,000 bus stops.

Additionally, it has worked on the development of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and BioQuarter at Little France, as well as major supermarkets, fast food companies, universities, schools, colleges and “many big name brands” on various projects

Hunter – who holds the MD role – said that in every EH postcode you are always within a quarter mile radius of its efforts. A former director of West Lothian Chamber of Commerce, he added that one of his biggest customers in 2017 was Harry Potter author JK Rowling, for work on a farm and equestrian facilities.

The business has also provided work for singer Lewis Capaldi’s father and racing driver Paul Di Resta.

Hunter’s pre-Fleximix roles spanned a range of financial services organisations, such as Aegon, RBS, Scottish Widows and what was then known as Standard Life – and he then studied concrete technology at university to set up the business.

Fleximix has been supported by West Lothian Council and Business Gateway, and now plans to grow its presence in the Central Belt. “We’re looking to move a bit further towards Stirling and Perth,” Hunter said, adding that there is strong potential to expand in East Lothian.

Looking ahead three or four years, he would like the business to have more trucks, and possibly diversify into other services such as concrete pumping and waste removal.