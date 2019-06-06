BT office closures: BT set to close hundreds of UK offices with thousands of workers affected

BT is looking to close 90 per cent of its offices.

BT is set to close 270 offices across the UK, bringing its 300 locations down to just 30.

The move comes as part of the “The Better Workplace” programme, which is set to be completed in 2023.

What locations are safe?

BT has confirmed 8 areas that will house streamlined offices as part of the “workplaces of the future” presented by BT.

These locations are:

- Edinburgh

- Belfast

- Birmingham

- Bristol

- Cardiff

- Ipswich

- London

- Manchester

Philip Jansen, group chief executive, said: “Revealing these eight locations is just the first step.

We have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future.”

The 30 BT centres will be refurbished, modern buildings which include corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites.

“As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers,” Jansen said.

What will happen to staff?

Across the existing 300 sites, BT employs around 52,000 people.

BT has insisted that no jobs will be lost as a result of this decision.

Consulting with staff across the UK, BT said that all of those affected by the closures would be given the opportunity to relocate to one of the new centres.

Prospect, one of the largest unions representing BT workers, stated that the closure of the offices would need to be handled carefully.

Noel McClean, Prospect national secretary, said: “While the union is committed to working with BT to establish offices that are fit for the 21st century, what is left unsaid in today’s announcement is what will happen to the current estate.”

“Indeed, moving from an estate of over 300 locations to around 30 by 2023 poses a huge logistical challenge for all concerned,” McClean added.

McClean explained that it was of huge importance that Prospect is able to maintain a “close and regular dialogue” with BT as the closures move forward.