Burger King UK man to chair Edinburgh brewer Innis & Gunn

Scottish beer-maker and bar operator Innis & Gunn has appointed Burger King UK chairman Martin Robinson as its non-executive chair.

The Edinburgh-based firm said the move would help support the “explosive growth” of its lager and the acceleration of its retail business.

The brewer’s total beer volume grew 14.8 per cent in 2018 driven by a rapid rise in its lager brand, up 38 per cent.

Innis & Gunn’s retail outlets in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee have benefited from investment, relaunching as “Brewery Taprooms”, with like-for-like sales increasing 30 per cent versus last year.

Founder and master brewer Dougal Gunn Sharp said: “Martin is a strong addition to our team and his appointment comes at a key time for our business.

“The potential of Innis & Gunn lager and our resurgent Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom bars is clear. Our mission in the coming years is to build upon their success alongside the international acceleration of Innis & Gunn Original, our flagship brand.

“Martin brings a wealth of retail, brand building and strategic management expertise as we embark on some of our biggest strategic initiatives to date, including the building of the Innis & Gunn Brewery in Edinburgh.”

Robinson, who is also the chairman of Parkdean Resorts and Inspiring Learning, said: “I’ve been very impressed by Dougal and his team and the fantastic results they’ve achieved with their beers and bars thus far, particularly the performance of their lager in Scotland.”