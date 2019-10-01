Burges Salmon swoops to catch Edinburgh banking partner

Law firm Burges Salmon has swooped on a partner from a rival firm to build up its recently launched Edinburgh team.

Stuart McMillan, who formerly headed the finance and projects team at DLA Piper in Edinburgh, will today join the legal practice as partner in its banking division.

With a focus on enhancing its infrastructure, real estate and energy expertise and capabilities, he will spend most of his time in the firm’s Edinburgh office while also working with its wider practices and sector groups to develop new and existing client relationships.

Burges Salmon, which also has offices in Bristol and London, launched its base in the Scottish capital in May.

Managing partner Roger Bull said: “We’re really excited to be able to announce Stuart’s arrival, which will further help us best meet the needs of our clients in Scotland and our commitment to the continued growth of both the firm and our long-standing successful Scottish practice.”

McMillan said: “Not only does the firm’s banking team manage complex financing transactions, and advise a diverse range of clients on all aspects of banking law, but it is also very well known for having some of the best lawyers in the country in the infrastructure, real estate and energy sectors.”

He added that he was pleased to help the firm enhance its presence across these “strategically significant” industries.