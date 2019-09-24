Can Edinburgh really have the laziest workers in Britain?

Edinburgh is home to some of the laziest workers in Britain, if a new survey is to be believed.

Jobs website CV-Library has claimed that nearly half (46 per cent) of workers in the capital do admit to slacking off in the workplace, with almost one in five (18.5 per cent) believing that they can easily get away with it.

The firm surveyed 2,000 “working professionals”, with Edinburgh grabbing fourth place in the list of 15 UK cities. Southampton was found to have the laziest workers with Norwich and Nottingham taking second and third slots, respectively.

Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library, said: “From the south, to the north and everywhere in between, our data shows that laziness in the workplace is widespread across the UK and Brits aren’t afraid to admit it.

“While it’s fine if you get away with it, it’s not always worth the risk and you’ll probably get caught out at some point.”

When asked why they slack off, 44.4 per cent of professionals in Edinburgh said they do it because they’re bored, while 33.3 per cent say it is because of a lack of motivation. One in 10 (11.1 per cent) admit to being lazy because they don’t like their job.

Biggins added: “We spend the majority of our time at work so it’s important to do something you enjoy and where you feel like you’re adding value.”