Close Brothers names ex-Brooks Macdonald veteran as MD

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has made a fourth senior appointment to its Scotland office, appointing a financial services veteran as it aims to enhance its offering across the UK.

The firm has named Alastair Wilson as its new managing director in a move designed to strengthen its high net worth investment management capability.

Wilson brings more than 30 years’ financial services experience and joins CBAM’s base in the Scottish capital from Brooks Macdonald, where he was a founding member of the Edinburgh office in 2009.

The fresh appointment follows that of MD Christopher Godfrey-Faussett earlier this year, as well as the hires of Andrew Mackintosh-Walker and John Henderson in 2018, when CBAM established an investment management capability in its Scotland team.

The succession of hires is part of a wider push by CBAM to expand and enhance its high net worth services across the UK.

Chief executive Martin Andrew said: “Our high net worth proposition is going from strength to strength, and Alastair’s appointment is further evidence of the merit of our offering as we continue to attract the highest calibre of investment professionals.

“The appointment of select, high quality individuals is central to the expansion of our Scotland office, which in turn is a crucial element of our growth plans across the UK.”