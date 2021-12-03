Stylish Scottish eyewear brand IOLLA has teamed up with leading calligrapher, Laila Lettering to offer a complimentary personalisation service on products at their Edinburgh St James Quarter Showroom this weekend.

IOLLA has teamed up with calligraphy and stationery company Laila Lettering, whose founder Christina Lessani’s work has been seen on MTV and Jamie Genivieve’s make-up brand Vieve, to offer a complimentary personalisation service at its Edinburgh St James Quarter showroom just in time for Christmas.

The one-day only deal, which will be available from 11am until 4pm on Saturday, will see customers given the chance to add a free of charge personal touch to any product purchased at the store, whether it be for a Christmas gift for a loved one or a treat for themselves.

The company, which launched in 2015, offers prescription glasses and sunglasses as well as cases and accessories.

Kirsty Humpherson, marketing manager at IOLLA, said: “Christina’s work is incredible and we love collaborating with her company to pull out all the stops for our customers this Christmas.

“Our brand identity and showroom experience is deeply personal, and the luxurious final touch added by Laila Lettering is a great fit for customers looking for exceptional gifts this festive season.”

Christina said: “I’m so excited to be working with IOLLA again. I’m a huge fan of their collections and it’s such an honour to be asked to collaborate with them again. Personalisation is at the heart of what I do, and I know these customised cases are going to make the most perfect gift this Christmas.”

