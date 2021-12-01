Christmas is on its way and – while it’s great tracking down deals – it’s also important to support our local businesses.

After the tough time many have had in the pandemic, we want to encourage people to shop with the variety of wonderful traders in their local community.

So we asked our readers their favourite small businesses in Edinburgh. This is what they said.

1. The Gift Tree "Fabulous cafe and great gifts," said one reader about The Gift Tree in Station Road. This independent cafe and gift shop offers local crafters the opportunity to display bespoke gifts. Photo: The Gift Tree Corstorphine Photo Sales

2. House of Hound House of Hound is a boutique pet supply shop in Roseburn Terrace, serving everything from adorable onesies to pup pamper sets and quality dog food. "Darren and staff are fantastic," said one reader. Photo: House of Hound Photo Sales

3. Ruby Rose Ruby Rose upcycling store in Roseburn Terrace stocks the coveted Frenchic furniture paint and many quirky gifts. "A great wee shop," wrote one reader, "The owner is a lovely lady who sells upcycled furniture and also does commissions. Saves a fortune on buying new too!" Photo: Ruby Rose Photo Sales

4. Chicc Chicc is a vintage shop selling pre-loved quality designer clothing and accessories. Found in Morningside Road, this place is worth a delve if you're fashion and eco conscious. Photo: Google Photo Sales