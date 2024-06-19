Chippy near Edinburgh goes up for sale one month after winning prestigious ‘Best Takeaway’ award

Blue Sea, on North High Street in Musselburgh, has been put up for sale.

A popular fish and chip shop near Edinburgh has been listed for sale – just a month after winning a coveted award.

Blue Sea, on North High Street in Musselburgh, has dozens of rave reviews on Google, and won the ‘Best Takeaway’ in Lothian prize at the 2024 Scottish Business Awards in May.

The takeaway opened in December 2023, having replaced The Frying Scotsman, another popular chippy once named by language learning platform Babbel as having one of the UK's 120 best pun-based store names.

An online listing for the Blue Sea reads: “Central Business Sales is delighted to offer to the market a rare opportunity to purchase a well established and successful fish and chip shop business in a great sought after location. The takeaway benefits from an extremely high footfall and also a high volume of local deliveries.

“The takeaway offers a full traditional suppers menu as well as freshly prepared pizza, kebabs, burgers, wraps and soft drinks. The menu is available for delivery and the current owner is in partnership with many of the large delivery apps”.

The listing goes on to say there is a large serving area to the front, with a double frying system. There is also a double pizza oven and kebab machine, as well as a large kitchen and preparation area to the rear.

The business is being offered on a leasehold basis with a long term lease in place. Rent is £825 per week and 100% rates relief applies under the Small Business Bonus Scheme.