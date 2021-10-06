First look at major new residential redevelopment of 120 year old site at Edinburgh’s Chesser

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Watkin Jones Group, a leading developer and manager of homes for rent, has revealed proposals to redevelop land to the rear of the Corn Exchange.

The proposed high-quality mixed-use brownfield development will comprise primarily of build-to-rent (BTR) homes, including affordable homes, which will make up approximately 75 per cent of the floorspace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New residential development at Chesser is expected to open in 2025.

In addition to this will be managed student homes, forming a mixed-tenure urban residential village. This forms part of an overall regeneration of the brownfield site.

The development is proposed as a car free scheme with parking limited to accessible parking only and maximising the good quality public transport and active travel links to the site.

It is envisaged that the public square will be used by performing arts groups; farmers markets; leisure square gatherings and as an urban gathering space for residents.

Under Covid-guidance, the public will have the opportunity to view development proposals on the New Mart website: www.newmart.scot with the opportunity to ask the development team questions and provide feedback at an online consultation event on Thursday October 14 between 4pm and 8pm. A live presentation will be made by the team of the proposals at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm. The details for joining these presentations will be provided on the website.

The development is proposed as a car free scheme with parking limited to accessible parking only.

The former auction mart buildings and livestock sheds are now over 120 years old and in need of constant maintenance, repair and upgrade which has become a completely uneconomical proposition for current occupiers, the World of Football and World of Bowling.

Opening planned for 2025

Completing the work in 2025, should planning permission be given, the regeneration of the brownfield site will seek to retain the character and elements of the buildings.

Planning director for Watkin Jones Iain Smith said: “We’re thrilled to be providing the public with the opportunity to view our exciting scheme for this new urban quarter at Chesser. The site is in a highly sustainable location with excellent access to amenities and transport links and will be built to future-proofed high environmental standards.

“We are aware of the financial burden bringing the current dated facilities up to standard will be and that it is an uneconomical position for the current owners..

“Our intention is to retain the character of the buildings where we can, ensuring their long-term viable future. These proposals will greatly assist in the regeneration of this part of the city. This consultation event is part of a process of extensive engagement to ensure that people from across the local area have an opportunity to input their views and shape our ambitious proposals.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.