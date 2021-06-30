The company said it intends to take business online “in a phased manner” from the end of August through to the end of September.

In a statement, Gap said: “Due to market dynamics in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland we shared with our team today that we are proposing to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021.

“We are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition assistance for our colleagues as we look to wind down stores.”

The move comes as the latest blow to UK high streets.

