Edinburgh has its fair share of incredible pubs. For hundreds of years they have been filled with the life of the city, bustling with chatter, laughter, the aroma of beer and comforting pub food and – if you're lucky – warmed with a roaring fire.

But in 2020 they fell silent. We want to show some support for our local businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

So we asked readers on our Facebook page their favourite establishments in the Capital. This is what they said.

1. The Mitre The Mitre is a traditional bar which can be found on the world famous Royal Mile. Photo: Google

2. Sheep Heid The Sheep Heid inn, found in The Causeway, Duddingston, is one of Edinburgh's oldest surviving watering holes, dating back to 1360. Photo: Greg Macvean

3. Iona Bar This saloon bar in Easter Road "always has friendly local banter," said a reader, "best bar in Easter Road, and always will be". Photo: Greg Macvean

4. The Bailie The Bailie is a much-loved basement bar in Stephen Street, Stockbridge. Photo: The Bailie