Historic and iconic Edinburgh shop which has been trading in the 19th century up for sale

Much-loved Edinburgh shop goes up for sale after owners decide to retire

An iconic greengrocer in Edinburgh, which has been in business since the 19th century, has been listed for sale.

D. Fraser McLeod, located on Marchmont Road, has been put on the market after the owners took the decision to retire.

The greengrocer has been selling fruit & veg for well over 100 years and is said to present “an attractive prospect for those looking to own a small business with significant potential in the heart of the city”.

A listing for the business on RightBiz reads: “The shop is situated in an enviable residential location, popular amongst a diverse demographic. The period premises occupy a prominent position, featuring twin-windowed frontage, framing the enticing array of fruit, vegetables, and deli products.

“The spacious front floor area measures approximately 36 square meters, providing ample room for the impressive display shelving. A traditional canopy adds to the charm of the shopfront and provides a sheltered area for more product displays and trading. In addition, the middle section of the premises houses a storage facility and a WC”.

The listing adds: “The business is now on the market due its owners' impending retirement. The leasehold price for this bustling greengrocer and deli comes in at a reasonable £19,500, considering its prime location and established procedures. The current turnover is a substantial £150,000, making this opportunity an attractive prospect for those looking to own a small business with significant potential in the heart of the city.”