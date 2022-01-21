Dating app Tinder found to be charging young gay and lesbian users and people over 30 more for its premium service, suggesting possible discrimination and a breach of UK law, according to an investigation by watchdog Which? (Image credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Tinder, the number one downloaded dating app worldwide, has been accused of charging young gay and lesbian users and over 30-year-olds more for its premium service Tinder Plus.

Tinder Plus is Tinder’s premium package, giving users access to features such as unlimited likes, worldwide matches and the chance to ‘rewind’ likes or swipes left.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consumer watchdog Which? launched an investigation in which 199 mystery shoppers created profiles on the app and recorded the prices quoted for Tinder Plus subscriptions.

Mystery shoppers were quoted 20 different prices in total, with price quotes for an annual Plus subscription ranging from £26.09 to £116.99.

Of these, some gay and lesbian users were quoted an average subscription price of more than 10 per cent (£6.74) compared to bisexual users and more than 8 per cent (£5.28) than heterosexual users.

In turn, Which? found gay and lesbian users under the age of 30 paid £60.15 on average for a Tinder Plus subscription – a price 37 per cent higher than the £44 charge quoted for heterosexual users under 30 and 30 per cent more than the average price quote for bisexual users under 30, charged £46.09 on average.

Charging users of different sexual orientations more than others for products without clear justification is prohibited in the UK by the Equality Act 2010.

Users in the 30-49 age bracket were also found to be paying 48 per cent more for an annual Tinder Plus subscription on average, with a £24 difference, while users aged 50 and over paid 46 per cent more for the service in a £23.19 price hike.

Which? found Tinder had not informed users of different prices for services such as Tinder Plus, only the processing of individuals’ data to “deliver and improve” its services and to “help keep [users] safe, and provide [users] with advertising that may be of interest”.

Which? has now reported its findings to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research uncovered concerning evidence that people using Tinder could unknowingly be facing higher charges because of their sexual orientation and age.

"This suggests possible unlawful price discrimination, whether or not it is intentional on Tinder’s part, and potentially unlawful processing of personal data.

“We are calling for the EHRC and the ICO to investigate this issue further.”“

A Tinder spokesperson told Which?: “Tinder is free to use and the vast majority of our members enjoy our app without upgrading to the paid experience.

“However, we do offer a variety of subscription options to help our members stand out and match with new people more efficiently.

"Tinder operates a global business and, in some geographies, we offer discounted subscriptions to younger members.

"In addition, we frequently offer promotional rates – which can vary based on factors like location or length of subscription.

"No other demographic information is considered in our pricing structure.”

They added: “It is categorically untrue that our pricing structure discriminates in any way by sexual preference.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.