Wildlife experts urge planners to include hedgehog holes at Dalkeith application

Almost 300 cases of abuse against shop workers in Scotland were reported to police in the first three months of a law designed to protect them.
The Protection of Workers Act came into force in August last year and figures from the Scottish Business Resilience Centre show 285 incidents of abuse or threats were reported to police by the end of November.
The new law made it a specific offence to threaten or abuse retail staff.
Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary, said: “Usdaw’s message has long been ‘Report it to sort it’, so we welcome that the new law is encouraging reporting.
“It has been a terrible year for our members, with over 90 per cent of shopworkers suffering abuse, more than two-thirds threatened and one in seven assaulted.
"We are saying loud and clear that enough is enough; abuse should never be part of the job.”