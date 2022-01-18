Wildlife experts urge planners to include hedgehog holes at Dalkeith application

Stock photo.

The Protection of Workers Act came into force in August last year and figures from the Scottish Business Resilience Centre show 285 incidents of abuse or threats were reported to police by the end of November.

The new law made it a specific offence to threaten or abuse retail staff.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary, said: “Usdaw’s message has long been ‘Report it to sort it’, so we welcome that the new law is encouraging reporting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been a terrible year for our members, with over 90 per cent of shopworkers suffering abuse, more than two-thirds threatened and one in seven assaulted.