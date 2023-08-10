Crafty pair launch Lothian's Makers Market

The creative duo behind a Lothian’s Makers Market have united the business community and given a much-needed boost to a church hall.​

Jenny Lockhart McCall and Gillian Mcfarlane are the dynamic pair who have carved a community space and creative hub bringing together small makers and sustainable shoppers.

"Myself and Gillian wanted to create an event that brought both the community together and local makers of Bonnyrigg and the Lothians. Myself, being a handmade jewellery maker, and Gillian being an ambassador of Tropic, we wanted to have an event that could support small business owners and support venues in the area,” said Jenny.

And so ‘Makers Market The Lothians’ was born, with a successful launch was held in Cockpen Church Hall last month.

Jenny added: “Cockpen Church is set to close in 2026 and we really do want to help fund this lovely hall that has been a venue for so many people throughout the years.

"There were 14 stall holders ranging from the lovely Michelle McFarland Art and Design with her amazing Ink art, to Charlie’s Pies and Pates and the gorgeous Gift Fairy with all her enchanted fairy door creations.

“Being a jewellery maker I have been to quite a few markets, but with ours I wanted to make sure all of the stalls were unique. Having a diverse makers market is something that I find really important. Going forward we are hoping to make it a monthly event with the support of the community.”