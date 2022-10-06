Dalkeith restaurant included in world’s top ten

The award celebrates restaurants which have received outstanding guest reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. “The global pandemic has means the past year has been challenging for all restaurants,” said TripAdvisor’s chief commercial officer Kanika Soni.

“Itihaas stood out by consistently delivering a positive experiences to diners.”

He added: "These Awards recognise the best in hospitality according to those who matter most: the guests. I’m impressed by the steps Itihaas management and staff have taken. They have adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

Dalkeith restaurant Itihaas.

Itihaas director Matin Khan said: “It's a substantial achievement for a small business in Midlothian to be rated in the top category of restaurants around the world. Our customers can share our pride in this latest accolade.”

This latest accolade coincides with the shortlistings of both Itihaas and its sister restaurant Radhuni in Loanhead as the Best Restaurant in Midlothian in the 2022 Asian Restaurant Awards.

Matin’s son and operations director Habibur Khan, who also runs Radhuni, commented: “This distinction, based on the views of our customers, is further proof that we are providing consistently world class service and food quality.”