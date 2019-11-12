Derelict site in Livingston set for multi-million-pound nursing home

An artist impression of part of the new Livingston home. Image: Contributed

Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group said it had hired Fife-based Muir Construction to build the facility in Livingston.

Work is due to begin toward the end of this month and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Randolph Hill is investing £9 million in the development which will become the group’s seventh nursing home.

The company currently cares for more than 350 residents and employs hundred of members of staff at sites across east and central Scotland.

Peter McCormick, managing director of Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group, said: “Our investment in this new Livingston site will help fill a gap in the current care home offering in West Lothian and bring new jobs into the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...