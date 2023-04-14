News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Edinburgh accountants George + Co snapped up by rapidly-expanding business services firm Oculus

George + Co, a historic accountancy firm based in Edinburgh’s West End, has been snapped up by a Glasgow-headquartered business that is now looking to ink further acquisitions in the Scottish capital.

By Emma Newlands
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Opulus has expanded east with the purchase, terms of which were not disclosed, coming after it swooped on Nicolson Accountancy, John Kerr & Co in Saltcoats, Alexander Marshall in Motherwell, and Craig Cleland in East Kilbride.

Additionally, Opulus says it is a joint venture between founder Matthew Garstang and investment and advisory partnership N4 Partners to provide a range of business services to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grow. Furthermore, lender SME Capital has provided a £10 million growth capital facility to support further expansion plans of the enlarged group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Garstang, chief executive at Opulus, welcomed the deal, saying it marks its entry into the east of Scotland business services market. “George + Co is a highly-regarded business comprising a team of two directors and five employees with a turnover in excess of £600,000. Under the terms of the deal, it will continue to trade under its own name and to service its clients from its office in Rutland Street, Edinburgh. This deal gives us a firm foothold in Edinburgh from where we are actively seeking to secure further acquisitions throughout the east of Scotland.”

From left: Linda Leaworthy and Lesley Stewart of George + Co, and Opulus boss Matthew Garstang. Picture: contributed.From left: Linda Leaworthy and Lesley Stewart of George + Co, and Opulus boss Matthew Garstang. Picture: contributed.
From left: Linda Leaworthy and Lesley Stewart of George + Co, and Opulus boss Matthew Garstang. Picture: contributed.
Most Popular

Opulus added that the acquisition progresses its growth plan set out following its announcement in February that it had joined forces with accountancy firm Wylie & Bisset to create a “hub and spoke” model of business advisory services. Donald McKinnon, managing partner at Wylie & Bisset, praised the addition of George + Co to the group.

Related topics:EdinburghWest EndGlasgow