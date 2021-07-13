Savora Drinks, launched in April 2021 by business pair Danielle White, 22, and Matthew Walker, hopes to 'rewrite your tequila story' by creating it into a sophisticated long-serve drink (Photo: Savora Drinks).

A 22-year-old and 24-year-old based in Edinburgh are changing the way pub goers view tequila – often considered the ‘party shot’ - by making it into a stylish new long-serve drink.

Co-founders of Savora Drinks, Danielle White, 22 and Matthew Walker, 24 have created a mixer crafted to compliment tequila.

The first ever mixer of the start-up business’ range – a sparkling blend of lime and sweet Agave – hopes to uplift the natural flavours of Tequila and promote the spirit as a premium contender against the much-loved G and T.

Mr Walker, business enthusiast and Co-founder, said: “Every spirit has a mixer such as gin and tonic, rum and coke yet Tequila had no established mixer.

“Our new tequila mixer busts popular myths of tequila being a cheap shot and will rewrite your Tequila story.”

Launched in April this year, the mixer is already being distributed across pubs in Edinburgh, including The Biscuit Factory, The Black Cat, Teuchters Landing and The Wild Yarrow as well as other pubs across Scotland.

Leith-based pub, Teuchters Landing, has seen the mixer become a favourite with customers.

John Tindal, owner of the pub said “We used to sell 1 bottle of Tequila a month, now we sell 12. Savora is now our bestselling specialty summer cocktail.”

Seeking inspiration in Edinburgh surroundings, Co-founder Ms White who created the drink flavour said: “We are now foraging for ingredients in the local area to aid our seasonal mixers due to come in 2022.”

