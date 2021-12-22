Edinburgh Christmas 2021: Leonardo donates Christmas party cash to Edinburgh-based charity Social Bite's Festival of Kindness campaign

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Aerospace engineering company Leonardo, which has a site based at Crewe Toll in the capital as well as others across the UK, is donating the money which would have been used to fund their employee celebrations to Social Bite, a charity supporting the homeless and vulnerable.

The donation will allow the charity to buy 4,000 meals for those experiencing homelessness in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Josh Littlejohn MBE, co-founder of Social Bite

Norman Bone, chair and chief executive of Leonardo UK, said: “I am pleased that something positive is able to come out of what continues to be a tough time with Covid.

“All Leonardo employees can be proud that they have contributed to supporting those who find themselves most in need this Christmas. Last year we chose Social Bite because of their dedication to helping homeless people get back on their feet, going beyond food to provide employment, training, and an all-important social network.

“Throughout the last 12 months, their commitment to the cause has been unwavering. We hope this donation is able to provide some happier moment for the most vulnerable and in need this Christmas.”

Every Social Bite premises in the country will open its doors on Christmas Day, with food available throughout the festive period thanks to its Festival of Kindness campaign, which aims to provide 300,000 meals, gifts and essential items to those in need.

Josh Littlejohn, Social Bite’s co-founder, said “We’d like to thank Leonardo and its staff for being #XmasPartyHeroes and joining our Festival of Kindness.

“For homeless people and families living in poverty, the last couple of years made their situation even more difficult. This generous donation will provide a real lifeline to so many across the UK this winter. We are very grateful for this generous support.”

