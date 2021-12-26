Edinburgh Christmas: Christmas market still open despite coronavirus restrictions coming in from Boxing Day
The organisers of Edinburgh’s Christmas market has confirmed that visitors will be welcome at the site until January 4.
Despite further Covid-19 restrictions having come into effect today, the capital’s market has not been affected and will remain open.
Edinburgh' s Christmas at East Princes Street Gardens, Santa Land in West Princes Street Gardens, and Lidl_GB on Ice on George Street is open to all today.
But those in attendance are asked to observe the current restrictions and guidelines.
An Edinburgh’s Christmas spokesperson said: “In order to have the most magical, festive time ever, we'd love it if you wear a face covering when you visit us – extra points if it's festive.
“Be kind to your fellow elves – keep a safe distance from others, about the length of a small Christmas tree. Remember to take a lateral flow test before you visit and mix with other households.
“Please follow all the updated signage throughout our sites. And most of all, have a brilliant time.”