Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Despite further Covid-19 restrictions having come into effect today, the capital’s market has not been affected and will remain open.

Edinburgh' s Christmas at East Princes Street Gardens, Santa Land in West Princes Street Gardens, and Lidl_GB on Ice on George Street is open to all today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh's Christmas attractions are open to visitors today

But those in attendance are asked to observe the current restrictions and guidelines.

An Edinburgh’s Christmas spokesperson said: “In order to have the most magical, festive time ever, we'd love it if you wear a face covering when you visit us – extra points if it's festive.

“Be kind to your fellow elves – keep a safe distance from others, about the length of a small Christmas tree. Remember to take a lateral flow test before you visit and mix with other households.

“Please follow all the updated signage throughout our sites. And most of all, have a brilliant time.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.