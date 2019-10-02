Edinburgh clothing brand behind recycled parka jacket launches first collection

Scottish ethical clothing brand Meander Apparel has launched its first collection for men and women following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Company co-founders, Jill and Steve Henry, have already brought their first Meander jacket to a global market and now the wider collection will launch online and in a pop-up store in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh this month.

It is the firm's first collection for men and women. Picture: Contributed

Jill said: “The Indiegogo [crowdfunding] campaign proved the demand for clothing that is designed for every day wear, with the technology needed for enduring the great outdoors.

“Most performance brands insist on big branded logos but we want to create versatile clothing fusing performance materials with garments designed for wearing whether you’re on the office commute, hiking a Munro or sipping espressos in the city.”

The recycled parka jacket has been developed using recycled plastic bottles that have been transformed to a three-layer soft shell fabric, that is waterproof and breathable.

The idea for the firm came about after the couple organised a bike ride from London to Paris to raise money for children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon.

Before starting Meander, Jill worked for global fashion houses on production and development for brands and designers, including French Connection and House of Holland.

Steve added: "As a scuba diver, amateur adventurer and someone who’s been lucky enough to travel to some amazing places, I’ve seen the damage that humans are causing to the planet.

"It was important to me that we create a brand that strives to do the least possible harm to the environment."

