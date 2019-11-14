Edinburgh creative agency Guy & Co displays 'outrageous' ambition

The agency has appointed more staff and invested in doubling its office space. Picture: Chris Watt

The Edinburgh-based firm, founded by David Guy, said sales had grown by 45 per cent year-on-year to just under £1.9 million – a record result.

It said it had won 100 per cent of its new business pitches this year. Pitch wins include Scottish activation for spirits giant Diageo, new product launches for Baxters Food Group, advertising for potato grower Albert Bartlett, national launch for Bright Spirits Gin and industry communications for the Rail Safety Standards Board.

The firm is also newly appointed as a Scottish Enterprise account managed company. This means receiving SE support to develop the agency both domestically and internationally, with its sights set on North America.

The Edinburgh agency was founded by David Guy. Picture: Chris Watt

Guy, who is also managing creative director, said: “I’m very proud of our team and the work we’ve produced this year. But I’m even more proud of our clients seeing significant growth from our collaborative efforts.

“That’s what makes the real difference in building great client relationships. It ticks the box for year one of our outrageous five-year ambition to grow both domestically and internationally.”